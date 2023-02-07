A share of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) closed at $0.26 per share on Monday, up from $0.22 day before. While Benitec Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 16.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNTC fell by -90.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.05 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.76% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On October 05, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 20, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BNTC. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 31, 2015, but set its price target from $23 to $14. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BNTC, as published in its report on September 16, 2015.

Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -203.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BNTC is registering an average volume of 397.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.89%, with a gain of 12.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Benitec Biopharma Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 10,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.7 million, following the purchase of 10,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

BNTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.40% at present.