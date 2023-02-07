A share of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) closed at $29.59 per share on Monday, down from $30.92 day before. While Cassava Sciences Inc. has underperformed by -4.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAVA fell by -34.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.49 to $13.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.13% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAVA. Maxim Group also reiterated SAVA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $78. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SAVA, as published in its report on February 16, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SAVA is registering an average volume of 1.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.79%, with a gain of 8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cassava Sciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SAVA has decreased by -3.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,220,446 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.59 million, following the sale of -77,929 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SAVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 61,206 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,010,805.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,819 position in SAVA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 11309.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.68%, now holding 0.68 million shares worth $20.23 million. SAVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.