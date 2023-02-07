Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) marked $1.39 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.19. While Zenvia Inc. has overperformed by 16.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZENV fell by -74.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.78 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.20% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 21, 2022, Itau BBA Downgraded Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) to Market Perform. A report published by Itau BBA on August 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ZENV. Goldman also rated ZENV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 16, 2021.

Analysis of Zenvia Inc. (ZENV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zenvia Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 67.32K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZENV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.83%, with a gain of 18.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.97, showing growth from the present price of $1.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZENV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zenvia Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZENV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZENV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armadillo Capital Management LLC’s position in ZENV has decreased by -5.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,588,711 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.83 million, following the sale of -88,961 additional shares during the last quarter. GIC Pte Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ZENV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.67%.

ZENV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.60% at present.