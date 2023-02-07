The share price of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) rose to $7.66 per share on Monday from $7.03. While AirSculpt Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 8.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIRS fell by -41.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.80 to $2.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.73% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AIRS. SVB Leerink also rated AIRS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AIRS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AIRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AIRS is recording an average volume of 370.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.38%, with a gain of 40.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing decline from the present price of $7.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AirSculpt Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bridger Management LLC’s position in AIRS has decreased by -20.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,298,141 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.8 million, following the sale of -336,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AIRS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -32,905 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,287,495.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,138 position in AIRS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 33.80%, now holding 0.45 million shares worth $1.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, AWM Investment Co., Inc. increased its AIRS holdings by 3.47% and now holds 0.43 million AIRS shares valued at $1.6 million with the added 14500.0 shares during the period. AIRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.