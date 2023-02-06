In the current trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) stock is trading at the price of $1.46, a fall of -2.77% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -92.62% less than its 52-week high of $19.75 and 41.40% better than its 52-week low of $1.03. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.27% below the high and +18.25% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DCFC’s SMA-200 is $4.7012.

It is also essential to consider DCFC stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.68 for the last year.

How does Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.40 in simple terms.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC): Earnings History

If we examine Tritium DCFC Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, slashing the consensus of -$0.24. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.33, resulting in a 137.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.24. That was a difference of $0.33 and a surprise of 137.50%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 51.74% of shares. A total of 59 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 32.07% of its stock and 66.45% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Varley Holdings Pty Ltd holding total of 21.6 million shares that make 14.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 31.78 million.

The securities firm Riverstone Holdings Llc holds 15.56 million shares of DCFC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 22.9 million.

An overview of Tritium DCFC Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) traded 5,408,999 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4315 and price change of -0.07. With the moving average of $1.4298 and a price change of -0.16, about 3,008,667 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DCFC’s 100-day average volume is 2,016,815 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.1168 and a price change of -5.21.