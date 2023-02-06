Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) closed Friday at $0.31 per share, up from $0.28 a day earlier. While Meiwu Technology Company Limited has overperformed by 11.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNW fell by -84.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.27 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.16% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WNW is recording an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.17%, with a gain of 20.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meiwu Technology Company Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in WNW has increased by 0.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 83,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $15910.0, following the purchase of 400 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8013.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,954.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC added a 100 position in WNW. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 19110.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4,825.76%, now holding 19506.0 shares worth $3726.0. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its WNW holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 WNW shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 19819.0 shares during the period. WNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.