So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) closed Friday at $2.31 per share, down from $2.93 a day earlier. While So-Young International Inc. has underperformed by -21.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY fell by -6.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.01 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.79% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2021, Needham Reiterated So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 28, 2019, and assigned a price target of $16.50. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on May 28, 2019.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of So-Young International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SY is recording an average volume of 480.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.92%, with a loss of -18.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.13, showing decline from the present price of $2.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Barclays Bank Plc decreased its SY holdings by -3.29% and now holds 0.92 million SY shares valued at $1.19 million with the lessened 31400.0 shares during the period. SY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.