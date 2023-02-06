As of Friday, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock closed at $0.28, down from $0.29 the previous day. While Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUBY fell by -95.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.54 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Guggenheim Downgraded Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) to Neutral. SVB Leerink also Downgraded RUBY shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 13, 2020. JP Morgan January 31, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RUBY, as published in its report on January 31, 2020. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

One of the most important indicators of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -192.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RUBY is recording 1.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.64%, with a loss of -0.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RUBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RUBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RUBY has decreased by -0.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,457,499 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.36 million, following the sale of -71,426 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in RUBY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 15,353 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,869,126.

During the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL subtracted a -1,658,914 position in RUBY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.07%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $0.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RUBY holdings by 11.96% and now holds 1.52 million RUBY shares valued at $0.27 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. RUBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.60% at present.