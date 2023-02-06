As of Friday, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MULN) stock closed at $0.41, up from $0.38 the previous day. While Mullen Automotive Inc. has overperformed by 7.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MULN fell by -86.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.18 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.37% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MULN is recording 219.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.91%, with a gain of 24.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mullen Automotive Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MULN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MULN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MULN has increased by 311.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,569,682 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.03 million, following the purchase of 18,591,661 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MULN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 74.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,413,019 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,019,682.

During the first quarter, Esousa Holdings LLC added a 17,522,334 position in MULN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 3.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 139.82%, now holding 6.39 million shares worth $1.83 million. MULN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.10% at present.