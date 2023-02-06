As of Friday, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (NYSE:QBTS) stock closed at $1.58, up from $1.22 the previous day. While D-Wave Quantum Inc. has overperformed by 29.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS fell by -83.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.23 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Overweight. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QBTS is recording 791.28K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.17%, with a gain of 27.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.20, showing growth from the present price of $1.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QBTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QBTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 59,431,311 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.58 million, following the purchase of 59,431,311 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in QBTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,050.04%.

QBTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.80% at present.