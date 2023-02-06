The share price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) fell to $0.30 per share on Friday from $0.31. While Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNXA fell by -98.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.50 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.43% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CNXA is recording an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.48%, with a gain of 4.11% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNXA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNXA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,018,510 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the purchase of 1,018,510 additional shares during the last quarter.

CNXA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.71% at present.