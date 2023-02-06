In Friday’s session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) marked $13.77 per share, down from $15.48 in the previous session. While EHang Holdings Limited has underperformed by -11.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EH fell by -14.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.00 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.05% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) recommending Neutral. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded EH shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 13, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

EHang Holdings Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -125.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EH has an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.71%, with a loss of -3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $13.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EHang Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Axim Wealth Management LLC’s position in EH has increased by 9.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,383,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.45 million, following the purchase of 207,033 additional shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion SA made another decreased to its shares in EH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -45.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,002,994 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,216,194.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 74,680 position in EH. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 89747.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.67%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $4.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP decreased its EH holdings by -46.17% and now holds 0.48 million EH shares valued at $4.08 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. EH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.30% at present.