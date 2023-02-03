Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) marked $38.33 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $37.72. While Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has overperformed by 1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HASI fell by -6.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.71 to $21.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.47% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on February 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HASI. Berenberg also rated HASI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2021. BofA Securities April 29, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for HASI, as published in its report on April 29, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $56 for HASI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

HASI currently pays a dividend of $1.50 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 632.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HASI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a gain of 11.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.67, showing growth from the present price of $38.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HASI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HASI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HASI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HASI has increased by 0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,927,331 shares of the stock, with a value of $229.73 million, following the purchase of 43,809 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in HASI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,289,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,437,874.

At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its HASI holdings by 52.45% and now holds 2.48 million HASI shares valued at $71.93 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. HASI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.