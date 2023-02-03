As of Thursday, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock closed at $0.94, down from $0.95 the previous day. While Senmiao Technology Limited has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIHS fell by -72.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.60 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.03% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Senmiao Technology Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AIHS is recording 70.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.73%, with a gain of 3.85% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Senmiao Technology Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 34,452 shares of the stock, with a value of $31145.0, following the purchase of 34,452 additional shares during the last quarter.

AIHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.70% at present.