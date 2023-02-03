The share price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) rose to $11.94 per share on Thursday from $10.32. While Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has overperformed by 15.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAS fell by -32.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.39 to $6.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for IAS. Oppenheimer also reiterated IAS shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IAS, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Raymond James’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for IAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IAS is recording an average volume of 316.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 15.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IAS has increased by 78.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,707,907 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.38 million, following the purchase of 2,063,450 additional shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in IAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,099,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,402,525.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IAS holdings by 18.85% and now holds 2.08 million IAS shares valued at $18.25 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. IAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.