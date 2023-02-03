As of Thursday, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock closed at $3.18, up from $3.11 the previous day. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -7.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.46% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on August 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EVLV.

Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EVLV is recording 647.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a gain of 10.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVLV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVLV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Edge Capital Group LLC’s position in EVLV has decreased by -1.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,518,072 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.29 million, following the sale of -65,842 additional shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC made another increased to its shares in EVLV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 183,175 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,112,079.

During the first quarter, Glenview Capital Management LLC added a 1,654,650 position in EVLV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.55%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $11.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EVLV holdings by 1.02% and now holds 2.88 million EVLV shares valued at $7.46 million with the added 29154.0 shares during the period. EVLV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.