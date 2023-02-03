Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) marked $0.56 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.36. While Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has overperformed by 54.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBO fell by -26.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.21 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.88% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 40.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMBO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.88%, with a gain of 50.46% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in AMBO has decreased by -4.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 179,344 shares of the stock, with a value of $54700.0, following the sale of -8,300 additional shares during the last quarter. G1 Execution Services LLC made another increased to its shares in AMBO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 103.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 15,410 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9257.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,351.

AMBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.13% at present.