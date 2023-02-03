The share price of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) rose to $5.35 per share on Thursday from $5.19. While ReneSola Ltd has overperformed by 3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOL fell by -2.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.43 to $3.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.16% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on January 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SOL. Raymond James also Upgraded SOL shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on March 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14.50. Imperial Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for SOL, as published in its report on May 02, 2019. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ReneSola Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SOL is recording an average volume of 606.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReneSola Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Shah Capital Management, Inc.’s position in SOL has increased by 14.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,008,634 shares of the stock, with a value of $72.36 million, following the purchase of 1,993,631 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SOL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 679,738 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,115,305.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 212,866 position in SOL. GO ETF Solutions LLP purchased an additional 10626.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.10%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $4.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, BG Fund Management Luxembourg SA increased its SOL holdings by 27.71% and now holds 0.91 million SOL shares valued at $4.11 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. SOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.60% at present.