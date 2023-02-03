In Thursday’s session, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) marked $3.80 per share, down from $4.22 in the previous session. While Athira Pharma Inc. has underperformed by -9.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHA fell by -63.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.22 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.15% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATHA. Stifel also Downgraded ATHA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2022. Jefferies June 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ATHA, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ATHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

Athira Pharma Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATHA has an average volume of 328.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.30%, with a loss of -4.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Athira Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ATHA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.09%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ATHA holdings by 14.02% and now holds 1.8 million ATHA shares valued at $5.71 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. ATHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.50% at present.