The share price of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) fell to $13.69 per share on Thursday from $15.19. While Aris Water Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -9.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARIS rose by 9.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.58 to $11.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.82% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on December 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS. Evercore ISI also rated ARIS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2022. CapitalOne March 25, 2022d the rating to Overweight on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $22. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ARIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ARIS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARIS is recording an average volume of 252.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a loss of -14.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.20, showing growth from the present price of $13.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Water sector, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is based in the USA. When comparing Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 126.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 107.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,928,442 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.2 million, following the purchase of 2,928,442 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in ARIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 53,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,588,600.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -129,260 position in ARIS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.44%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $18.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its ARIS holdings by 6.48% and now holds 1.21 million ARIS shares valued at $17.37 million with the added 73319.0 shares during the period. ARIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.