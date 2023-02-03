ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) marked $0.44 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.43. While ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATIP fell by -86.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.23 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ATIP. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded ATIP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ATIP, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -117.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 652.99K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATIP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.95%, with a loss of -7.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ATI Physical Therapy Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s position in ATIP has increased by 15.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,486,380 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.81 million, following the purchase of 1,720,821 additional shares during the last quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC made another decreased to its shares in ATIP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.19%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ATIP holdings by -1.13% and now holds 3.49 million ATIP shares valued at $1.06 million with the lessened 40009.0 shares during the period. ATIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.