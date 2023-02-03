In Thursday’s session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) marked $2.17 per share, down from $2.28 in the previous session. While Acer Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 26, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on June 25, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ACER. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACER, as published in its report on February 15, 2019. Needham’s report from December 20, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $48 for ACER shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 259.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACER has an average volume of 631.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.29%, with a loss of -10.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acer Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s position in ACER has decreased by -6.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 696,538 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.75 million, following the sale of -44,472 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 278,634.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its ACER holdings by -5.76% and now holds 87998.0 ACER shares valued at $0.22 million with the lessened 5383.0 shares during the period. ACER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.10% at present.