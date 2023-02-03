Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) closed Thursday at $7.93 per share, up from $7.72 a day earlier. While Ranpak Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACK fell by -69.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.59 to $2.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 24, 2021, Goldman started tracking Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PACK. Berenberg also rated PACK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2021.

Analysis of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PACK is recording an average volume of 440.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a gain of 9.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ranpak Holdings Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,630,292.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added a 263,982 position in PACK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.86%, now holding 2.89 million shares worth $16.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, abrdn, Inc. increased its PACK holdings by 5.50% and now holds 2.83 million PACK shares valued at $16.31 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. PACK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.