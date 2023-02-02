A share of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) closed at $327.69 per share on Wednesday, up from $319.13 day before. While SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 37.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $375.90 to $190.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.62% in the last 200 days.

On December 23, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SEDG. BofA Securities also Upgraded SEDG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $367 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 07, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on December 05, 2022, but set its price target from $309 to $360. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SEDG, as published in its report on November 15, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEDG is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a gain of 9.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $351.20, showing growth from the present price of $327.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Solar market, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is based in the Israel. When comparing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 160.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEDG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEDG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SEDG has decreased by -0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,999,587 shares of the stock, with a value of $849.69 million, following the sale of -4,685 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SEDG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 47,081 additional shares for a total stake of worth $582.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,056,632.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 48,262 position in SEDG. BlackRock Advisors sold an additional 33963.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.82%, now holding 1.83 million shares worth $518.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SEDG holdings by 39.00% and now holds 1.65 million SEDG shares valued at $467.15 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. SEDG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.