The share price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) rose to $31.47 per share on Wednesday from $29.35. While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 7.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN fell by -45.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.28 to $23.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.84% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on December 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DOCN. Credit Suisse also rated DOCN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2022. JP Morgan November 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 08, 2022, and set its price target from $50 to $27. KeyBanc Capital Markets October 31, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for DOCN, as published in its report on October 31, 2022. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DOCN is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 12.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.17, showing growth from the present price of $31.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCN has decreased by -1.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,829,637 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.01 million, following the sale of -78,297 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOCN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 292,974 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,762,670.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 966,755 position in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.55%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $80.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its DOCN holdings by 0.71% and now holds 1.68 million DOCN shares valued at $42.9 million with the added 11881.0 shares during the period. DOCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.60% at present.