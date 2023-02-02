The share price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) rose to $26.29 per share on Wednesday from $25.71. While JFrog Ltd. has overperformed by 2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG fell by -1.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.18 to $16.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.59% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FROG. JP Morgan also rated FROG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FROG, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. Stifel’s report from December 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for FROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of JFrog Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FROG is recording an average volume of 589.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 4.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.89, showing growth from the present price of $26.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FROG has increased by 3.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,013,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $106.94 million, following the purchase of 174,899 additional shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP made another increased to its shares in FROG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,540 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,388,505.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 458,600 position in FROG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.46%, now holding 1.86 million shares worth $39.74 million. FROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.00% at present.