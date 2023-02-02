A share of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) closed at $22.12 per share on Wednesday, up from $19.85 day before. While Dorian LPG Ltd. has overperformed by 11.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPG rose by 142.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.07 to $8.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.26% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LPG. UBS also rated LPG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 27, 2021. Pareto February 26, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for LPG, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from October 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for LPG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LPG is registering an average volume of 572.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a gain of 22.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.79, showing decline from the present price of $22.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dorian LPG Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Midstream market, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is based in the USA. When comparing Dorian LPG Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 43.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LPG has increased by 7.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,897,351 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.8 million, following the purchase of 354,771 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in LPG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 104,779 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,799,598.

During the first quarter, Kensico Capital Management Corp. subtracted a -310,382 position in LPG. Royce & Associates LP sold an additional 40900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.79%, now holding 1.43 million shares worth $27.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its LPG holdings by -7.22% and now holds 1.19 million LPG shares valued at $22.57 million with the lessened 92695.0 shares during the period. LPG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.40% at present.