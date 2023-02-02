A share of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) closed at $49.77 per share on Wednesday, up from $47.87 day before. While Scorpio Tankers Inc. has overperformed by 3.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNG rose by 265.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.71 to $13.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STNG. Jefferies also rated STNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. BofA Securities March 03, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 03, 2022, and set its price target from $15.50 to $23. BofA Securities February 10, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STNG, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

It’s important to note that STNG shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 310.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STNG is registering an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a gain of 8.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.42, showing growth from the present price of $49.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Midstream market, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is based in the Monaco. When comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 416.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in STNG has increased by 10.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,109,243 shares of the stock, with a value of $167.18 million, following the purchase of 305,881 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in STNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -15,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $126.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,347,030.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 387,004 position in STNG. Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.10%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $75.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its STNG holdings by 307.81% and now holds 1.01 million STNG shares valued at $54.16 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. STNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.