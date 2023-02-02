Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) marked $12.29 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $12.05. While Cytek Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTKB fell by -15.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.05 to $7.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 595.60K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CTKB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a gain of 6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTKB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cytek Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTKB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTKB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,757,030.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,383,272 position in CTKB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.75 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.68%, now holding 6.22 million shares worth $63.49 million. CTKB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.10% at present.