As of Wednesday, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock closed at $2.04, up from $1.87 the previous day. While Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has overperformed by 9.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYFM fell by -89.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.25 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.38% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYFM. Stifel also Downgraded HYFM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $33. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HYFM, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Truist’s report from January 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for HYFM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HYFM is recording 901.52K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.46%, with a gain of 13.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.91, showing growth from the present price of $2.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYFM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYFM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HYFM has decreased by -0.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,446,848 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.79 million, following the sale of -11,737 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in HYFM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 75.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 983,039 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,286,569.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 112,095 position in HYFM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.97 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -38.16%, now holding 1.58 million shares worth $2.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HYFM holdings by 2.42% and now holds 1.46 million HYFM shares valued at $2.26 million with the added 34495.0 shares during the period. HYFM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.