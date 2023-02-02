The share price of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) rose to $6.10 per share on Wednesday from $4.66. While HF Foods Group Inc. has overperformed by 30.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HFFG fell by -12.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.99 to $3.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.74% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HFFG is recording an average volume of 31.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.50%, with a gain of 48.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze HF Foods Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HFFG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HFFG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HFFG has decreased by -1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,014,093 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.18 million, following the sale of -36,970 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HFFG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -17,309 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,731,529.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 4,842 position in HFFG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 7656.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.20%, now holding 0.63 million shares worth $2.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its HFFG holdings by -2.89% and now holds 0.29 million HFFG shares valued at $1.19 million with the lessened 8728.0 shares during the period. HFFG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.66% at present.