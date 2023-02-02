Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) closed Wednesday at $5.18 per share, up from $4.90 a day earlier. While Altice USA Inc. has overperformed by 5.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATUS fell by -64.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.36 to $3.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, TD Securities Downgraded Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATUS. BofA Securities also rated ATUS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 08, 2022. HSBC Securities November 04, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATUS, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. Pivotal Research Group’s report from November 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ATUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Altice USA Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -118.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATUS is recording an average volume of 5.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a gain of 6.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.60, showing growth from the present price of $5.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altice USA Inc. Shares?

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing Altice USA Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s position in ATUS has increased by 10.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,640,405 shares of the stock, with a value of $159.35 million, following the purchase of 3,274,383 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ATUS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.74%.

ATUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.80% at present.