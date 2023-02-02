Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) marked $45.97 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $43.45. While Beam Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -33.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.00 to $27.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.11% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) recommending Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BEAM. Citigroup also rated BEAM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $41. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BEAM, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $130 for BEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1970.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 807.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BEAM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a gain of 3.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.69, showing growth from the present price of $45.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has decreased by -3.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,213,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $321.22 million, following the sale of -277,805 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 920,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $235.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,012,899.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 200,890 position in BEAM. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.97%, now holding 3.63 million shares worth $142.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. decreased its BEAM holdings by -27.61% and now holds 2.87 million BEAM shares valued at $112.1 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.