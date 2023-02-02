As of Wednesday, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) stock closed at $6.25, up from $6.07 the previous day. While Diversey Holdings Ltd. has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSEY fell by -43.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.68 to $3.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.64% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Citigroup on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DSEY. Jefferies also Downgraded DSEY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 16, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on May 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. RBC Capital Mkts March 25, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for DSEY, as published in its report on March 25, 2022. Goldman’s report from February 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for DSEY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DSEY is recording 550.94K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a gain of 15.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.97, showing growth from the present price of $6.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diversey Holdings Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in DSEY has increased by 1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,882,505 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.1 million, following the purchase of 103,139 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in DSEY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,137 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,477,232.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC subtracted a -277,602 position in DSEY. Frontier Capital Management Co. L purchased an additional 2.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 144.71%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $19.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DSEY holdings by 7.55% and now holds 4.49 million DSEY shares valued at $19.13 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. DSEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.20% at present.