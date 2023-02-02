A share of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) closed at $0.46 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.74 day before. While Cyren Ltd. has underperformed by -37.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRN fell by -90.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.87 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 24, 2015, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CYRN.

Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cyren Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -303.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CYRN is registering an average volume of 66.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.13%, with a loss of -43.90% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cyren Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yelin Lapidot Mutual Fund Managem’s position in CYRN has decreased by -19.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 202,496 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.13 million, following the sale of -48,594 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 141,615 additional shares for a total stake of worth $87660.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 141,615.

CYRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.10% at present.