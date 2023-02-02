As of Wednesday, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock closed at $5.60, up from $5.53 the previous day. While CTI BioPharma Corp. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTIC rose by 173.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.80 to $1.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.02% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CTIC. Cowen also rated CTIC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2022. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $7. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTIC, as published in its report on May 06, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from June 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3 for CTIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

One of the most important indicators of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 971.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CTIC is recording 3.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -6.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.41, showing growth from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CTI BioPharma Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in CTIC has increased by 39.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,742,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $82.59 million, following the purchase of 3,893,026 additional shares during the last quarter. BVF Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in CTIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -116,669 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,813,021.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 649,811 position in CTIC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.01%, now holding 5.67 million shares worth $34.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its CTIC holdings by 4.39% and now holds 4.96 million CTIC shares valued at $29.83 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. CTIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.30% at present.