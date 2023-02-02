U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) closed Wednesday at $1.63 per share, up from $1.62 a day earlier. While U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, USX fell by -63.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.44 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.01% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) to Underweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for USX. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded USX shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2021. BofA Securities October 22, 2021d the rating to Underperform on October 22, 2021, and set its price target from $8 to $9. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for USX, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from June 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for USX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and USX is recording an average volume of 152.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.74%, with a loss of -12.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.47, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether USX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in USX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in USX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s position in USX has decreased by -4.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,103,766 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.62 million, following the sale of -134,480 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,753,550 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,753,550.

During the first quarter, Twenty Acre Capital LP added a 161,420 position in USX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 15120.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.34%, now holding 1.14 million shares worth $2.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Becker Capital Management, Inc. decreased its USX holdings by -0.14% and now holds 0.87 million USX shares valued at $1.58 million with the lessened 1220.0 shares during the period. USX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.10% at present.