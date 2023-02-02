ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) marked $3.77 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.69. While ADMA Biologics Inc. has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADMA rose by 160.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.98 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.30% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on November 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ADMA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 09, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2019, and assigned a price target of $8. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA, as published in its report on April 15, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ADMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 98.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADMA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 5.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.12, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADMA Biologics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADMA has increased by 1.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,541,915 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.78 million, following the purchase of 171,875 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in ADMA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -587,715 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,933,387.

During the first quarter, Caligan Partners LP subtracted a -628,926 position in ADMA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 6.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 217.91%, now holding 9.42 million shares worth $36.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ADMA holdings by 2.64% and now holds 9.03 million ADMA shares valued at $35.05 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. ADMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.