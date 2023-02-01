As of Tuesday, Rite Aid Corporation’s (NYSE:RAD) stock closed at $3.65, up from $3.46 the previous day. While Rite Aid Corporation has overperformed by 5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAD fell by -64.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.60 to $3.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to Sell. A report published by JP Morgan on June 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RAD. Deutsche Bank also reiterated RAD shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2021. Guggenheim February 27, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RAD, as published in its report on February 27, 2020. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rite Aid Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 552.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RAD is recording 2.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a gain of 8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing decline from the present price of $3.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rite Aid Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RAD has increased by 6.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,928,527 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.12 million, following the purchase of 247,509 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in RAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.46%.

RAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.30% at present.