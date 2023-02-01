In Tuesday’s session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) marked $1.90 per share, up from $1.87 in the previous session. While Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADN fell by -52.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.48 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.09% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on March 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADN.

Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADN has an average volume of 373.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a loss of -2.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.35, showing growth from the present price of $1.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ADN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -181,831 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,267,268.

During the first quarter, Penserra Capital Management LLC added a 735,858 position in ADN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 7053.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.98%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $1.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Prince Street Capital Management increased its ADN holdings by 112.12% and now holds 0.7 million ADN shares valued at $1.27 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. ADN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.70% at present.