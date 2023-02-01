Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) marked $0.26 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.31. While Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -17.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RKDA fell by -66.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.66 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.84% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) to Buy. A report published by Piper Jaffray on May 12, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RKDA. Piper Jaffray also rated RKDA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2015. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 09, 2015, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 180.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RKDA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.89%, with a loss of -21.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RKDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RKDA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RKDA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,609,850 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.44 million, following the purchase of 1,609,850 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RKDA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -39,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 743,438.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 1,961 position in RKDA. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP purchased an additional 29370.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.83%, now holding 0.15 million shares worth $41357.0. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its RKDA holdings by 3.09% and now holds 0.13 million RKDA shares valued at $36179.0 with the added 4000.0 shares during the period. RKDA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.30% at present.