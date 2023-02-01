Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 54.55% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.76. Its current price is -76.92% under its 52-week high of $3.28 and 144.19% more than its 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.85% below the high and +209.52% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RCRT’s SMA-200 is $0.9706.

Additionally, it is important to take into account RCRT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.27 for the last tewlve months.

How does Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT): Earnings History

If we examine Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38, beating the consensus of -$0.15. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.23, resulting in a -153.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.15. That was a difference of -$0.23 and a surprise of -153.30%.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 29.69% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.79% of its stock and 15.34% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co LLC holding total of 0.28 million shares that make 7.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.21 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.15 million shares of RCRT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.96%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.11 million.

An overview of Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) traded 82,729 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5079 and price change of +0.72. With the moving average of $0.4469 and a price change of +0.74, about 79,452 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RCRT’s 100-day average volume is 78,045 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6708 and a price change of -0.46.