As of Tuesday, Neonode Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NEON) stock closed at $8.27, down from $9.29 the previous day. While Neonode Inc. has underperformed by -10.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEON rose by 56.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.75 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 61.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) recommending Buy. A report published by Berenberg on January 28, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NEON. Ascendiant Capital Markets also reiterated NEON shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2015. Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 07, 2014, but set its price target from $11.25 to $7. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NEON, as published in its report on June 08, 2012.

Analysis of Neonode Inc. (NEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Neonode Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NEON is recording 397.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.06%, with a loss of -18.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neonode Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avanza Fonder AB’s position in NEON has increased by 0.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,365,052 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.51 million, following the purchase of 11,446 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 153,200.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NEON holdings by 10.02% and now holds 67278.0 NEON shares valued at $0.37 million with the added 6128.0 shares during the period. NEON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.50% at present.