ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) marked $2.16 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.17. While ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBLT fell by -94.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.00 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.29% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TBLT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 4.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TBLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TBLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in TBLT has increased by 183.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,231,420 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.88 million, following the purchase of 796,690 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in TBLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 833.43%.

TBLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.40% at present.