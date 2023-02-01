Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) closed Tuesday at $6.53 per share, up from $6.23 a day earlier. While Ballard Power Systems Inc. has overperformed by 4.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDP fell by -29.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.57 to $4.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) to Underweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for BLDP. TD Securities also Downgraded BLDP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BLDP, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLDP is recording an average volume of 3.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a gain of 4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.24, showing growth from the present price of $6.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ballard Power Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BLDP has increased by 2.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,348,556 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.41 million, following the purchase of 153,013 additional shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG made another decreased to its shares in BLDP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -16,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,319,700.

During the first quarter, Legal & General Investment Manage added a 81,757 position in BLDP. Allianz Global Investors GmbH purchased an additional 23172.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.86%, now holding 2.71 million shares worth $12.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its BLDP holdings by 1.00% and now holds 2.49 million BLDP shares valued at $11.93 million with the added 24567.0 shares during the period. BLDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.40% at present.