As of Tuesday, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock closed at $42.44, up from $40.12 the previous day. While Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -50.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.87 to $32.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.47% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) to Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NTLA. Morgan Stanley also rated NTLA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $85. Citigroup initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for NTLA, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for NTLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NTLA is recording 1.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.77%, with a gain of 10.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $101.17, showing growth from the present price of $42.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in NTLA has decreased by -2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,420,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $328.69 million, following the sale of -236,270 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 103,556 additional shares for a total stake of worth $225.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,449,285.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 193,363 position in NTLA. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.57%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $103.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NTLA holdings by -14.51% and now holds 2.69 million NTLA shares valued at $93.77 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. NTLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.