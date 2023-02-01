Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) marked $3.14 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.01. While Cerus Corporation has overperformed by 4.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERS fell by -37.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.00 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.94% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 20, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) to Neutral. A report published by Stephens on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for CERS. BTIG Research also rated CERS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 08, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on June 16, 2020, and assigned a price target of $9. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CERS, as published in its report on February 26, 2020. BTIG Research’s report from November 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cerus Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.33M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CERS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.81, showing growth from the present price of $3.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerus Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CERS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -990,491 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,863,384.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,377 position in CERS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.62%, now holding 10.01 million shares worth $36.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its CERS holdings by -4.52% and now holds 8.85 million CERS shares valued at $32.3 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period. CERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.