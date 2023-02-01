Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) closed Tuesday at $4.00 per share, up from $3.85 a day earlier. While Compass Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX rose by 113.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.65 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.54% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Jefferies started tracking Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on January 27, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPX. H.C. Wainwright also rated CMPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on March 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPX, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Raymond James’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMPX is recording an average volume of 255.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.67%, with a loss of -4.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.38, showing growth from the present price of $4.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rock Springs Capital Management L’s position in CMPX has increased by 0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,333,188 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.83 million, following the purchase of 5,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in CMPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 200,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,606,600.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CMPX holdings by 56.27% and now holds 2.35 million CMPX shares valued at $11.81 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. CMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.60% at present.