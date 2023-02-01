In Tuesday’s session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) marked $6.36 per share, up from $5.44 in the previous session. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 16.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -35.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $4.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.27% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Redburn on November 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GETY. Citigroup also Upgraded GETY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GETY, as published in its report on September 29, 2022. Macquarie’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8.25 for GETY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GETY has an average volume of 499.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.67%, with a gain of 15.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.65, showing growth from the present price of $6.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 80,499,253 shares of the stock, with a value of $446.77 million, following the purchase of 80,499,253 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $438.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 78,921,523.

GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.