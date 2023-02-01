8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) marked $4.71 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.47. While 8×8 Inc. has overperformed by 5.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGHT fell by -67.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.16 to $2.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.66% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EGHT. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EGHT, as published in its report on August 04, 2022. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 8×8 Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EGHT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.09%, with a loss of -3.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.31, showing growth from the present price of $4.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 8×8 Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EGHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EGHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EGHT has increased by 17.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,899,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $81.65 million, following the purchase of 2,758,619 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EGHT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 788,477 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,816,024.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 50,507 position in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased an additional 2.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.90%, now holding 11.75 million shares worth $50.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its EGHT holdings by 259.77% and now holds 4.3 million EGHT shares valued at $18.57 million with the added 3.1 million shares during the period. EGHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.04% at present.